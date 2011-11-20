Tim & JeanFormed 2008
Tim & Jean
2008
Tim & Jean Biography (Wikipedia)
Tim & Jean was an indie pop duo from Mandurah, Australia. The group consisted of Tim Ayre and Jean Capotorto.
Tim & Jean Tracks
Come Around
I Can Show You
