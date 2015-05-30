Johnny BondBorn 1 June 1915. Died 12 June 1978
Johnny Bond
1915-06-01
Johnny Bond Biography (Wikipedia)
Cyrus Whitfield Bond (June 1, 1915 – June 12, 1978), known professionally as Johnny Bond, was an American country music entertainer of the 1940s through the 1960s.
