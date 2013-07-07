Lupino LaneBorn 16 June 1892. Died 10 November 1959
Lupino Lane
1892-06-16
Lupino Lane Biography (Wikipedia)
Lupino Lane (16 June 1892 – 10 November 1959) was an English actor and theatre manager, and a member of the famous Lupino family, which eventually included his niece, the screenwriter/director/actress Ida Lupino. Lane started out as a child performer, known as 'Little Nipper', and went on to appear in a wide range of theatrical, music hall and film performances. He is best known for playing Bill Snibson in the play and film Me and My Girl, which popularised the song and dance routine "The Lambeth Walk".
Lupino Lane Tracks
The Lambeth Walk
The Lambeth Walk
Who Are You A Shovin Off? (feat. Orchestra)
Who Are You A Shovin Off? (feat. Orchestra)
An Elephant Never Forgets
An Elephant Never Forgets
