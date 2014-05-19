Fredrik ThordendalBorn 11 February 1970
Fredrik Thordendal
1970-02-11
Fredrik Thordendal (born February 11, 1970) is a Swedish musician, best known as the lead guitarist and backing vocalist for the Swedish extreme metal band Meshuggah, of which he is a founding member. Along with Meshuggah's rhythm guitarist Mårten Hagström, Thordendal was rated No. 35 by Guitar World in the top 100 greatest heavy metal guitarists of all-time.
Herr Faust
Fredrik Thordendal
Herr Faust
Herr Faust
