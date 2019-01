Roy Bailey, MBE (20 October 1935 – 20 November 2018) was an English socialist folk singer. Colin Irwin from the music magazine Mojo said Bailey represented "the very soul of folk's working class ideals... a triumphal homage to the grass roots folk scene as a radical alternative to the mainstream music industry."

