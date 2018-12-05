Roy BaileyBorn 20 October 1935. Died 20 November 2018
Roy Bailey
1935-10-20
Roy Bailey Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy Bailey, MBE (20 October 1935 – 20 November 2018) was an English socialist folk singer. Colin Irwin from the music magazine Mojo said Bailey represented "the very soul of folk's working class ideals... a triumphal homage to the grass roots folk scene as a radical alternative to the mainstream music industry."
Roy Bailey Tracks
More than Enough (feat. Martin Simpson & John Kirkpatrick)
Roy Bailey
More than Enough (feat. Martin Simpson & John Kirkpatrick)
More than Enough (feat. Martin Simpson & John Kirkpatrick)
The Road To Dundee
Roy Bailey
The Road To Dundee
The Road To Dundee
Rolling Home
Roy Bailey
Rolling Home
Rolling Home
Palestine
Roy Bailey
Palestine
Palestine
You Need Skin
Roy Bailey
You Need Skin
You Need Skin
Palaces of Gold
Roy Bailey
Palaces of Gold
Palaces of Gold
What You Do With What You've Got
Roy Bailey
What You Do With What You've Got
What You Do With What You've Got
George Fox
Roy Bailey
George Fox
George Fox
When This Old Hat Was New
Roy Bailey
When This Old Hat Was New
When This Old Hat Was New
Do You Remember
Roy Bailey
Do You Remember
Do You Remember
Hard Times Of Old England
Roy Bailey
Hard Times Of Old England
Hard Times Of Old England
All One Nation
Roy Bailey
All One Nation
All One Nation
Collier Brig
Roy Bailey
Collier Brig
Collier Brig
Let's Give Thanks
Leon Rosselson
Let's Give Thanks
Let's Give Thanks
Rolling Home
Roy Bailey And Friends
Rolling Home
Rolling Home
Go To Work On Monday
Roy Bailey
Go To Work On Monday
Go To Work On Monday
George Fox
George Fox
George Fox
George Fox
Let Your Hair Hang Down
Roy Bailey
Let Your Hair Hang Down
Let Your Hair Hang Down
Beeswing
Roy Bailey
Beeswing
Beeswing
Heres To The Juggler
Roy Bailey
Heres To The Juggler
Heres To The Juggler
Jogging Along With Me Reindeer
Roy Bailey
Jogging Along With Me Reindeer
Jogging Along With Me Reindeer
History Lesson
Roy Bailey
History Lesson
History Lesson
I Remember Loving You
Roy Bailey
I Remember Loving You
Home By Christmas
Roy Bailey
Home By Christmas
Home By Christmas
A Gentleman Always Wants Horses
Roy Bailey
A Gentleman Always Wants Horses
A Gentleman Always Wants Horses
Dillard Chandler
Roy Bailey
Dillard Chandler
Dillard Chandler
Song for David
Roy Bailey
Song for David
Song for David
Brigg Fair
Roy Bailey
Brigg Fair
Brigg Fair
One Plus One
Roy Bailey
One Plus One
One Plus One
Everything Possible
Roy Bailey
Everything Possible
Everything Possible
