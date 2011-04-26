The WrensIndie rock band. Formed 1989
The Wrens
1989
The Wrens Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wrens are an American indie rock band from New Jersey. The group consists of Charles Bissell (guitar/vocals), brothers Greg Whelan (guitar) and Kevin Whelan (bass/vocals), and Jerry MacDonald (drums). They have released three albums so far, although a combination of problems with their former record label and having to fit in writing and recording with the daily pressures of home life and full-time jobs means that only one album has been released since 1996. The band have gained a reputation for their intense live shows – following a gig at the University of London Union in London in March 2006, The Guardian declared that "on this form the Wrens are surely one of the best live bands in the world".
The Wrens Tracks
Come Back My Love
The Wrens
Come Back My Love
Come Back My Love
