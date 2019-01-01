Marco Castillo, (born September 19, 1963, in Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil) is a Brazilian-Canadian musician and songwriter based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and the son of Trio Irakitan guitarist Antônio Santos Cunha.

After graduating with a B.A. in Music from Estácio S.A., Rio de Janeiro in 1994, he began touring South America with some of Brazil's top acts like Brazilian singer Rosa Marya Colin.

Since immigrating to Canada in 2006, Marco Castillo has become a fixture on the Winnipeg music scene, including regular appearances at the annual Jazz Winnipeg Festival.