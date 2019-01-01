Marco CastilloBorn 19 September 1963
Marco Castillo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963-09-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/492b8f96-9350-437f-a1c8-9c73f049054f
Marco Castillo Biography (Wikipedia)
Marco Castillo, (born September 19, 1963, in Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil) is a Brazilian-Canadian musician and songwriter based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and the son of Trio Irakitan guitarist Antônio Santos Cunha.
After graduating with a B.A. in Music from Estácio S.A., Rio de Janeiro in 1994, he began touring South America with some of Brazil's top acts like Brazilian singer Rosa Marya Colin.
Since immigrating to Canada in 2006, Marco Castillo has become a fixture on the Winnipeg music scene, including regular appearances at the annual Jazz Winnipeg Festival.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marco Castillo Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist