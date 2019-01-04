P-SquareNigerian RnB duo Peter and Paul Okoye
P-Square
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br7g0.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/492a5dc7-184a-497b-a82d-b1e8085f3a0e
P-Square Biography (Wikipedia)
P-Square were a Nigerian R&B duo of identical twin brothers Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye. They produced and released their albums through Square Records. In December 2011, they signed a record deal with Akon's Konvict Muzik label. In May 2012, they signed a record distribution deal with Universal Music's South African branch. On 25 September 2017, numerous media outlets reported that the group disbanded. Reports about a breakup surfaced after Peter reportedly sent a termination letter to the group's lawyer. Prior to this report, the duo disbanded in 2016, supposedly over a disagreement about the role of their manager.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
P-Square Tracks
Chop My Money (feat. Akon & May D)
P-Square
Chop My Money (feat. Akon & May D)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btmf3.jpglink
Chop My Money (feat. Akon & May D)
Last played on
Personally
P-Square
Personally
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7g0.jpglink
Personally
Last played on
No One Like U vs. Bartender
P-Square
No One Like U vs. Bartender
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7g0.jpglink
No One Like U vs. Bartender
Last played on
Collabo
P-Square
Collabo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7g0.jpglink
Collabo
Last played on
Alingo
P-Square
Alingo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv2sc.jpglink
Alingo
Last played on
E No Easy (feat. J. Martins)
P-Square
E No Easy (feat. J. Martins)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7g0.jpglink
E No Easy (feat. J. Martins)
Last played on
Kidogo (feat. P-Square)
Diamond Platinumz
Kidogo (feat. P-Square)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044d10y.jpglink
Kidogo (feat. P-Square)
Performer
Last played on
E No Eazy
P-Square
E No Eazy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7g0.jpglink
E No Eazy
Last played on
Bizzy Body
P-Square
Bizzy Body
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7g0.jpglink
Bizzy Body
Last played on
Hold On, We're Going Home vs Beautiful Onyinye
Drake
Hold On, We're Going Home vs Beautiful Onyinye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f6n4m.jpglink
Hold On, We're Going Home vs Beautiful Onyinye
Last played on
Chop My Money vs Let Me Love You
P-Square
Chop My Money vs Let Me Love You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7g0.jpglink
Chop My Money vs Let Me Love You
Last played on
Chop My Money (feat. Akon & May D)
P-Square
Chop My Money (feat. Akon & May D)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7g0.jpglink
Chop My Money (feat. Akon & May D)
Last played on
Alingo Vs Until It's Gone (feat. Monica)
Square
Alingo Vs Until It's Gone (feat. Monica)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qd7b.jpglink
Alingo Vs Until It's Gone (feat. Monica)
Last played on
Back to artist