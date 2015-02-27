Bobby HowesBritish entertainer, musical comedy. Born 4 August 1895. Died 27 April 1972
Bobby Howes
1895-08-04
Bobby Howes Biography (Wikipedia)
Bobby Howes (4 August 1895 – 27 April 1972) was a British entertainer who was a leading musical comedy performer in London's West End theatres in the 1930s and 1940s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bobby Howes Tracks
She's My Lovely
They Call The Wind Maria/Wanderin Star
Got A Date With An Angel
