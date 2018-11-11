Charlene SoraiaBorn 1988
Charlene Soraia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br522.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/49228331-d9d1-44b8-9bda-d45d8dededaf
Charlene Soraia Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlene Soraia Santaniello Jones, known as Charlene Soraia, is a British singer-songwriter.
She first became known with a cover of The Calling's "Wherever You Will Go", which peaked at number 3 in the UK Singles Chart. She released her debut studio album, Moonchild, in November 2011, which features "Wherever You Will Go" as a bonus track. She released her second studio album, Love Is the Law, in September 2015, which features the singles "Ghost", "Broken", "Caged", and "I'll Be There".
Charlene Soraia Tracks
Wherever You Will Go
Charlene Soraia
Wherever You Will Go
Wherever You Will Go
Celestial (feat. Charlene Soraia)
Hiatus
Celestial (feat. Charlene Soraia)
Celestial (feat. Charlene Soraia)
I'll Be There
Charlene Soraia
I'll Be There
I'll Be There
Standing Stone
Charlene Soraia
Standing Stone
Standing Stone
Caged
Charlene Soraia
Caged
Caged
