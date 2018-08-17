Seldon PowellBorn 15 November 1928. Died 25 January 1997
Seldon Powell
1928-11-15
Seldon Powell Biography (Wikipedia)
Seldon Powell (15 November 1928–25 January 1997) was an American soul jazz, swing, and R&B tenor saxophonist and flautist born in Lawrenceville, Virginia.
He worked with Tab Smith (1949), Lucky Millinder (1949–51), Neal Hefti, and Louis Bellson. During the 1960s he ventured into the soul jazz idiom and worked with Clark Terry, Lou Donaldson, Johnny Hammond Smith, and Buddy Rich.
Seldon Powell Tracks
Ain't No Way
King Curtis
Ain't No Way
Ain't No Way
Teheran
Idrees Sulieman
Teheran
Teheran
