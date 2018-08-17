Seldon Powell (15 November 1928–25 January 1997) was an American soul jazz, swing, and R&B tenor saxophonist and flautist born in Lawrenceville, Virginia.

He worked with Tab Smith (1949), Lucky Millinder (1949–51), Neal Hefti, and Louis Bellson. During the 1960s he ventured into the soul jazz idiom and worked with Clark Terry, Lou Donaldson, Johnny Hammond Smith, and Buddy Rich.