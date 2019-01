He worked with Tab Smith (1949), Lucky Millinder (1949–51), Neal Hefti, and Louis Bellson. During the 1960s he ventured into the soul jazz idiom and worked with Clark Terry, Lou Donaldson, Johnny Hammond Smith, and Buddy Rich.

