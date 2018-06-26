George ShufflerBorn 11 April 1925. Died 7 April 2014
George Shuffler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1925-04-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/491f3a0c-2b48-46b8-8c0d-10c1d660967b
George Shuffler Biography (Wikipedia)
George Shuffler (April 11, 1925 – April 7, 2014) was an American bluegrass guitar player and an early practitioner of the crosspicking style. During his career Shuffler played with The Bailey Brothers, The Stanley Brothers and Ralph Stanley's Clinch Mountain Boys. He was a 2007 recipient of the North Carolina Heritage Award and in 2011 was elected to the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
George Shuffler Tracks
Sort by
A Life of Sorrow
Darrell "Pee Wee" Lambert
A Life of Sorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Life of Sorrow
Last played on
George Shuffler Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist