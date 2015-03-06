RoogalatorFormed November 1972
Roogalator
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/49181059-b4ec-4348-8ea2-63ee9aff6f2d
Roogalator Biography (Wikipedia)
Roogalator was a pub rock band formed in London in 1972, by the US-born guitarist Danny Adler.
Earlier that year, Adler recorded demos with 10cc's Graham Gouldman at Strawberry Studios. Prior to Roogalator, Adler had also played with Smooth Loser, a band formed with Jeff Pasternak, the brother of BBC disc-jockey Emperor Rosko. Bass guitarist Tony Lester, guitarist Chris Gibbons and drummer Malcolm Mortimer (G.T. Moore and the Reggae Guitars), were members for a time. Mortimer returned to Adler for an early incarnation of Roogalator before leaving to join Ian Dury in Kilburn and the High Roads .
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roogalator Tracks
Sort by
Sweet Mama (Radio 1 Session, 16 Aug 1977)
Roogalator
Sweet Mama (Radio 1 Session, 16 Aug 1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mind Breeding (Radio 1 Session, 16 Aug 1977)
Roogalator
Mind Breeding (Radio 1 Session, 16 Aug 1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love And The Single Girl (Radio 1 Session, 16 Aug 1977)
Roogalator
Love And The Single Girl (Radio 1 Session, 16 Aug 1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Easy Talk (Radio 1 Session, 16 Aug 1977)
Roogalator
Easy Talk (Radio 1 Session, 16 Aug 1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cincinnati Fatback
Roogalator
Cincinnati Fatback
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cincinnati Fatback
Last played on
Roogalator Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist