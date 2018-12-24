Big Brovaz are a MOBO award-winning R&B and hip hop music group from London, England. In their seven-year career they released two studio albums and eight singles. There were three line-up changes with two of the original members leaving halfway through. In 2006 the popularity of the group was at a low point due to bad press and the only two female members launching their own band Booty Luv which was taking off following the success of their debut single "Boogie 2nite". After their second album failed to chart and with low sales of their last two singles, the band decided to split. In May 2012 the 4 members from the third line-up toured Australia with three of the members of S Club 7, but the reunion was short lived with no full tour or new material surfacing. The group is scheduled to perform at the Ricoh Arena on 13 October 2018 with Peter Andre, Five, S Club and Vengaboys.