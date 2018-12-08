Spirea XFormed 1990. Disbanded 1993
Spirea X
1990
Spirea X Biography (Wikipedia)
Spirea X were an alternative rock band from Glasgow, Scotland, formed by Primal Scream founding member Jim Beattie in 1990.
Spirea X Tracks
Chlorine Dream (Radio 1 Session, 8 Dec 1990)
Sisters And Brothers (Radio 1 Session, 8 Dec 1990)
Revolution (Radio 1 Session, 8 Dec 1990)
Jet Pilot (Radio 1 Session, 8 Dec 1990)
Speed Reaction
Speed Reaction
CHLORINE DREAM
