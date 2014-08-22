Wally Warning
Wally Warning Biography (Wikipedia)
Ewald "Wally" Warning (born in Aruba, Netherlands Antilles) is a roots, reggae, ragga, gospel and Latin singer living in Munich, Germany. He is the son of Surinamese parents. At the age of 17 he moved from Aruba to the Netherlands, where he had a hit single with "The World Needs Love" in the early 1980s, and around 1990 to Germany. He put his singing career on hold while he played bass guitar in touring bands with Sam & Dave and Lightnin' Hopkins, but restarted his solo career in the 2000s. He reached a broad audience when he produced and sang the radio summer hit "No Monkey". The song reached the top thirty in both Austria and Germany.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
