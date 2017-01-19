George LondonBorn 30 May 1920. Died 24 March 1985
George London
1920-05-30
George London Biography (Wikipedia)
George London (born George Burnstein; May 30, 1920 – March 24, 1985) was an American concert and operatic bass-baritone.
George London Tracks
Das Rheingold: conclusion of Act 4
Richard Wagner
Der Fliegende Hollander - 'Wie aus der ferne'
Richard Wagner
Aida - Act 3 duet 'Ciel, mio padre'
Giuseppe Verdi
Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (Das Rheingold)
Richard Wagner
Song of the Flea
Modest Mussorgsky
Faust: Le veau d’or
Charles‐François Gounod
Seintille Diamant
George London
Ol' Man River
George London
George London Links
