First ClassFormed 1974. Disbanded 1976
First Class
1974
First Class Biography
The First Class were a British pop music studio-based group, put together by songwriter and record producer John Carter.
First Class Tracks
Beach Baby
First Class
Beach Baby
Beach Baby
Life Is Whatever You Want It To Be
First Class
Life Is Whatever You Want It To Be
Life Is Whatever You Want It To Be
Candy
First Class
Candy
Candy
