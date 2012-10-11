Louis-Jean Cormier (born May 26, 1980 in Sept-Îles, Quebec) is a Canadian indie rock singer and songwriter. Formerly associated with the band Karkwa, since that band went on hiatus in 2012 he has released two albums as a solo artist and was a judge on the second season of the television singing competition La Voix.

While with Karkwa, the band's fourth album Les Chemins de verre won the 2010 Polaris Music Prize, being the first French-language work to win the award.

His 2012 album Le Treizième étage was a longlisted nominee for the 2013 Polaris Music Prize, and won the Juno Award for Francophone Album of the Year at the Juno Awards of 2013. His 2015 album Les Grandes artères was a longlisted nominee for the 2015 Polaris Music Prize.

In early 2015, a group of 125 Québécois musicians and media personalities recorded a charity rendition of "Tout le monde en même temps", one of Cormier's most famous solo single to date, as a promotion for a public relations campaign to protect the Société Radio-Canada from funding cuts.