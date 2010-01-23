MorandiRomanian Europop music group. Formed 2005
Morandi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/490db27e-d941-425a-abbd-2c2b3e03f5d1
Morandi Biography (Wikipedia)
Morandi is a Romanian Europop music group composed of Marius Moga and Andrei Ştefan Ropcea (Randi). The group's name derives from the first two letters of Moga's name and Ropcea's nickname, Randi, creating Morandi.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Morandi Tracks
Sort by
Colours
Morandi
Colours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colours
Last played on
Morandi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist