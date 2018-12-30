Rob McConnellBorn 14 February 1935. Died 1 May 2010
Rob McConnell
1935-02-14
Rob McConnell Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Murray Gordon "Rob" McConnell, OC (14 February 1935 – 1 May 2010) was a Canadian jazz trombonist, composer, and arranger. McConnell is best known for establishing and leading the big band The Boss Brass, which he directed from 1967 to 1999.
