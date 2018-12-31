TelevisionFormed 1973. Disbanded 1978
Television
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqg92.jpg
1973
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/490bde43-5edb-4a93-b3b3-7a0465fd8909
Television Biography (Wikipedia)
Television is an American rock band from New York City formed in 1973. The group was founded by Tom Verlaine, Richard Lloyd, Billy Ficca, and Richard Hell. An early fixture of CBGB and the 1970s New York rock scene, the band is considered influential in the development of punk and alternative music.
Although they recorded in a stripped-down, guitar-based manner similar to their punk contemporaries, Television's music was by comparison clean, improvisational, and technically proficient, drawing influence from avant-garde jazz and 1960s rock. The group's debut album, Marquee Moon, is often considered one of the defining releases of the punk era.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Television Performances & Interviews
Television Tracks
Sort by
Marquee Moon
Television
Marquee Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0222k4w.jpglink
Marquee Moon
Last played on
Ain't That Nothin'
Television
Ain't That Nothin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg92.jpglink
Ain't That Nothin'
Last played on
Venus
Television
Venus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg92.jpglink
Venus
Last played on
See No Evil
Television
See No Evil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg92.jpglink
See No Evil
Last played on
Glory
Television
Glory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg92.jpglink
Glory
Last played on
Prove It
Billy Ficca
Prove It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjx4.jpglink
Prove It
Last played on
Call Mr Lee
Television
Call Mr Lee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg92.jpglink
Call Mr Lee
Last played on
Prove It
Television
Prove It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg92.jpglink
Prove It
Last played on
Friction
Television
Friction
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg92.jpglink
Friction
Last played on
Foxhole
Television
Foxhole
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg92.jpglink
Foxhole
Last played on
Guiding Light
Television
Guiding Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg92.jpglink
Guiding Light
Last played on
1880 or So
Television
1880 or So
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg92.jpglink
1880 or So
Last played on
Playlists featuring Television
Television Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"My heart was pounding" - Seymour Stein witnesses Talking Heads live
-
Reasons To Be Cheerful With David Byrne
-
Is David Byrne the greatest man in rock?
-
Why did Todd Rundgren make Colin Newman cry?
-
Music in Leeds - Volume 2
-
'I had a dream' Colin Newman and Graham Lewis of Wire explain the origins of the iconic Pink Flag
-
Wire in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconie
-
Wire catch up with Marc Riley
-
Colin Newman and Graham Lewis of Wire join Radcliffe and Maconie
Back to artist