Marc FordBorn 13 April 1966
Marc Ford
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p020txlx.jpg
1966-04-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/490a40c1-f0c4-4203-b62b-0d5e25cf6412
Marc Ford Biography (Wikipedia)
Marc Ford (born April 13, 1966) is an American blues-rock guitarist. He is a former lead guitarist of the rock and roll jam band The Black Crowes and the leader of his own bands: Burning Tree, Marc Ford & The Neptune Blues Club, Jefferson Steelflex, Fuzz Machine, and Marc Ford & The Sinners. He is currently performing with other former Black Crowes members in The Magpie Salute.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marc Ford Tracks
Sort by
Dancing Shoes
Marc Ford
Dancing Shoes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020txlx.jpglink
Dancing Shoes
Last played on
Dream # 26
Marc Ford
Dream # 26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020txpv.jpglink
Dream # 26
Last played on
Blue Sky
Marc Ford
Blue Sky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020txlx.jpglink
Blue Sky
Last played on
Marc Ford Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist