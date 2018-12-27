Kate Marie Nash (born July 6, 1987 in Harrow, London) is an English singer-songwriter and actress who rose to prominence in the UK with the sleeper hit "Foundations" (2007). Her debut album, Made of Bricks, peaked at #1 in the UK and #36 in the US. Nash subsequently won the award for Best British Female Artist at the 2008 Brit Awards. Nash's second studio album, My Best Friend Is You, was released in 2010 and reached the top 10 in both the UK and Germany. The album's lead single, "Do-Wah-Doo", peaked at number 15 in the UK, becoming her fourth UK Top 40 single. Nash self-released her third studio album, Girl Talk, on March 4, 2013. The album failed to match the commercial success of her previous albums, though it charted within the top 100 in the UK, Ireland, Germany and Austria. Her fourth studio album, Yesterday Was Forever, was self-released on 30 March 2018, funded by her fans via a Kickstarter campaign. Aside from music, Nash has acted in various films and TV shows. Most notably, she starred in the 2012 film Greetings from Tim Buckley, as well as the 2013 films Powder Room and Syrup. Since 2017, Nash has starred in the Netflix series GLOW as Rhonda "Britannica" Richardson.