Tony Sunshine (born April 23, 1978 as Antonio Cruz in the Bronx, New York) is an American R&B singer, songwriter, musician, producer, voice actor, dancer, actor, entrepreneur and rapper of Puerto Rican descent, famous for singing on a large number of Terror Squad's songs. He sang on tracks such as Cuban Link's "Still Telling Lies", Fat Joe's "All I Need" and Big Pun's "100%". He released his own single on Jive Records titled: "Oh My God" featuring Diddy and Dirtbag in 2004.