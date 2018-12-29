Tony SunshineBorn 23 April 1977
Tony Sunshine (born April 23, 1978 as Antonio Cruz in the Bronx, New York) is an American R&B singer, songwriter, musician, producer, voice actor, dancer, actor, entrepreneur and rapper of Puerto Rican descent, famous for singing on a large number of Terror Squad's songs. He sang on tracks such as Cuban Link's "Still Telling Lies", Fat Joe's "All I Need" and Big Pun's "100%". He released his own single on Jive Records titled: "Oh My God" featuring Diddy and Dirtbag in 2004.
100%
Big Punisher
100%
100%
Oh My God (Remix)
Tony Sunshine
Oh My God (Remix)
Oh My God (Remix)
She's Like The Wind (feat. Lumidee)
Tony Sunshine
She's Like The Wind (feat. Lumidee)
She's Like The Wind (feat. Lumidee)
Say Hey
Tony Sunshine
Say Hey
Say Hey
