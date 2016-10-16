Akira JimboBorn 27 February 1959
Akira Jimbo Biography (Wikipedia)
Akira Jimbo, also seen as Akira Jinbo (神保 彰 Jinbo Akira, born February 27, 1959), is a Japanese musician who combines electronic drum technology and acoustic drums. Aside from his solo work, he is the drummer for the Japanese jazz fusion band Casiopea and has participated in side projects with Keiko Matsui, Shambara, and Brian Bromberg.
