Cher Lloyd (born 28 July 1993) is an English singer, songwriter, and model. Lloyd rose to fame in 2010 when she finished fourth in the seventh series of The X Factor. Following the seventh series finale, she was signed to Syco Music. Lloyd's debut single, "Swagger Jagger", was released in July 2011 and entered at number one on the UK Singles Chart. Her second single, "With Ur Love" featuring Mike Posner, was released on 31 October 2011, and peaked at number four on the UK Singles Chart. Lloyd's debut album, Sticks and Stones had two releases: its standard edition and a US version. The album peaked at number four on the UK Albums Chart while the latter version debuted at number nine in the US Billboard 200. Lloyd signed to US record label Epic Records in 2011.

Lloyd achieved mainstream success in the US with the solo version of her single "Want U Back", which reached the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her next song "Oath", featuring American rapper Becky G, failed to match the success, peaking at 73. She released her second album, Sorry I'm Late in 2014. The album failed to match the success of its predecessor, peaking at number 21 on the UK Albums Chart and number 12 on the Billboard 200. After a collaboration with singer Demi Lovato, Lloyd had a two-year absence from the music industry.