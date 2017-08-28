Roaring LionBorn 22 February 1908. Died 11 July 1999
Roaring Lion
1908-02-22
Roaring Lion Biography (Wikipedia)
Roaring Lion (22 February 1908 – 11 July 1999) was a calypsonian (calypso singer/composer). His 65-year career began in the early 1930s and he is best known for his compositions "Ugly Woman" (1933), "Mary Ann" and "Netty, Netty", which are still performed today. The song "If You Wanna Be Happy", which hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 on 18 May 1963, as well as the R&B singles chart, is based on Roaring Lion's "Ugly Woman".
Roaring Lion Tracks
Carnival Long Ago
Roaring Lion
Carnival Long Ago
Carnival Long Ago
Im going to buy a bungalow
Roaring Lion
Roaring Lion
Im going to buy a bungalow
Im going to buy a bungalow
Bamsee Lambay
Roaring Lion
Bamsee Lambay
Bamsee Lambay
J'Ouvert Barrio
Roaring Lion
J'Ouvert Barrio
J'Ouvert Barrio
Roaring Lion Links
