Rura
Rura Tracks
In Praise Of Home
Rura
Cauld Wind Blast
Rura
Horizons Pt. 2 (Journeys New)
Rura
Catriona's (Cat P's)
Rura
Day One (The First Day)
Rura
Catriona's
Rura
Day One
Rura
Horizons Pt. 2
Rura
I'll Never Forget (Away Back)
Rura
Weary Days
Rura
Mary
Rura
Dark Reel
Rura
Between The Pines
Rura
Sorley Maclean's / Tune For The Lassies / Kelly's Delight
Rura
The Boys From Ballydowse / The Smasher
Rura
Allegory
Rura
The Smasher
Rura
JIGS (Skipping Through The Bogs/A Bottle of Vodka, Twenty Marlboro Reds and £50 Cashback P
Rura
The Lowground
Rura
Between The Pines (Adam Holmes & Steven Blake MCPS / PRS)
Rura
Upcoming Events
26
Apr
2019
Rura
The Greystones, Sheffield, UK
1
Aug
2019
Rura, José González, Lucinda Williams, Nick Mulvey, Richard Thompson, Ralph McTell, Karine Polwart, Sam Sweeney, Fisherman's Friends, Lisa O'Neill, Talisk, Jarrod Dickenson, Nancy Kerr & James Fagan and Tuung
Cherry Hinton Hall, Cambridge, UK
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
2015-01-22T02:18:25
22
Jan
2015
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
