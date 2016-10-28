Donald HeywoodBorn 24 October 1896. Died 13 January 1967
Donald Heywood
1896-10-24
Donald Heywood Biography (Wikipedia)
Donald Heywood (24 October 1896 – 13 January 1967) was a Trinidadian-born American songwriter, composer, writer and director. He is best remembered for composing "I'm Coming Virginia" in 1926, which became a hit for Ethel Waters. He became a prominent figure in black musical theater, and produced scores for films such as Moon Over Harlem (1939) and Murder on Lenox Avenue (1941).
I'm Coming Virginia
Donald Heywood
I'm Coming Virginia
I'm Coming Virginia
