Daniel RothFrench organist. Born 31 October 1942
Daniel Roth
1942-10-31
Daniel Roth Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel François Roth (born October 31, 1942) is a French organist, composer, and pedagogue.
Fantaisie in E flat major
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Fantaisie in E flat major
Fantaisie in E flat major
Sortie In G Minor
Daniel Roth
Sortie In G Minor
Sortie In G Minor
