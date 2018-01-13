Harry CarneyBorn 1 April 1910. Died 8 October 1974
Harry Carney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1910-04-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/48f34bd6-dc5d-41ba-8cd5-0495787f13fa
Harry Carney Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry Howell Carney (April 1, 1910 – October 8, 1974) was a jazz saxophonist and clarinettist who spent more than four decades as a member of the Duke Ellington Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Harry Carney Tracks
Sort by
Blue Reverie
Duke Ellington
Blue Reverie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Blue Reverie
Ensemble
Last played on
Passion Flower
Johnny Hodges
Passion Flower
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0pl.jpglink
Passion Flower
Last played on
Creole Love Call
Duke Ellington
Creole Love Call
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Creole Love Call
Last played on
Punkin'
Louie Bellson
Punkin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f1.jpglink
Punkin'
Last played on
Star Crossed Lovers
Duke Ellington
Star Crossed Lovers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Star Crossed Lovers
Last played on
Spoonful Of Sugar
Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
Spoonful Of Sugar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn15.jpglink
Spoonful Of Sugar
Last played on
Cotton Tail
Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
Cotton Tail
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn15.jpglink
Cotton Tail
Last played on
Take The A Train
Duke Ellington
Take The A Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Take The A Train
Last played on
Rockin' In Rhythm
Duke Ellington
Rockin' In Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Rockin' In Rhythm
Last played on
Battle Royal
Charlie Fowlkes
Battle Royal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0pl.jpglink
Battle Royal
Composer
Last played on
Star Spangled Banner
Britt Woodman
Star Spangled Banner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0pl.jpglink
Star Spangled Banner
Composer
Last played on
Way Early Subtone
Duke Ellington
Way Early Subtone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Way Early Subtone
Last played on
Madness in Great Ones
Duke Ellington
Madness in Great Ones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Madness in Great Ones
Last played on
Lady Mac
Duke Ellington
Lady Mac
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Lady Mac
Last played on
Up and Down, Up and Down (I Will Lead Them Up and Down)
Duke Ellington
Up and Down, Up and Down (I Will Lead Them Up and Down)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Up and Down, Up and Down (I Will Lead Them Up and Down)
Last played on
Juniflip (Alhambra Theatre, Paris, 1958)
Duke Ellington
Juniflip (Alhambra Theatre, Paris, 1958)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Juniflip (Alhambra Theatre, Paris, 1958)
Last played on
Take the "A" Train
Duke Ellington
Take the "A" Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Take the "A" Train
Last played on
Battle Royal
Duke Ellington
Battle Royal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Battle Royal
Last played on
Rose of the Rio Grande
William “Cat” Anderson
Rose of the Rio Grande
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0pl.jpglink
Rose of the Rio Grande
Last played on
Blood Count
Johnny Hodges
Blood Count
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0pl.jpglink
Blood Count
Last played on
Prima Bara Dubla
Duke Ellington
Prima Bara Dubla
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Prima Bara Dubla
Last played on
Punkin'
Louie Bellson
Punkin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f1.jpglink
Punkin'
Last played on
Portrait of Mahalia Jackson
Duke Ellington
Portrait of Mahalia Jackson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Portrait of Mahalia Jackson
Last played on
Johnny Come Lately
Billy Strayhorn
Johnny Come Lately
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n31pt.jpglink
Johnny Come Lately
Chasin' Chippies
Cootie Williams & His Rug Cutters
Chasin' Chippies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0pl.jpglink
Chasin' Chippies
Wanderlust
Duke Ellington
Wanderlust
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Wanderlust
Pyramid
Duke Ellington
Pyramid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Pyramid
Jeep's Blues
Johnny Hodges and His Orchestra
Jeep's Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jeep's Blues
The Back Room Romp
Rex Stewart & His 52nd Street Stompers
The Back Room Romp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
The Back Room Romp
I can't believe that you're in love with me
Cootie Williams & His Rug Cutters
I can't believe that you're in love with me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0pl.jpglink
I can't believe that you're in love with me
Stompy Jones
Barney Bigard and His Jazzopaters
Stompy Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stompy Jones
Caravan
Barney Bigard and His Jazzopaters
Caravan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqys9.jpglink
Caravan
Indigo Echoes
The Duke Ellington Sextet
Indigo Echoes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0pl.jpglink
Indigo Echoes
Passion Flower
Clark Terry
Passion Flower
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f1.jpglink
Passion Flower
Last played on
Take The A Train
John Sanders, Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, Clark Terry, Willie Cook, William "Cat" Anderson, Ray Nance, Harold Baker, Quentin Jackson, Britt Woodman & Jimmy Hamilton
Take The A Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take The A Train
Performer
Last played on
I've Got To Be A Rug-Cutter
Duke Ellington
I've Got To Be A Rug-Cutter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
I've Got To Be A Rug-Cutter
Last played on
Harry Carney Links
Back to artist