SwamiThe pop/bhangra band. Formed 1998
Swami
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02vbxkb.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/48f2decd-51aa-42ce-acff-f9171b9de1b4
Swami Biography (Wikipedia)
Swami is a British Indian electronic music/ bhangra/ world music act from Birmingham, England. "Swami" is also the pseudonym of the DJ producer Diamond Duggal (aka DJ Swami). Swami currently performs as a hybrid electronic DJ act with special world music guests and collaborations including Deep Forest and PunjabTronix.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Swami Tracks
Sort by
Desi Rock
Swami
Desi Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03d8bfj.jpglink
Desi Rock
Last played on
Hey Hey
Swami
Hey Hey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03d8bfj.jpglink
Hey Hey
Performer
Last played on
Electro Jugni
Swami
Electro Jugni
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03d8bfj.jpglink
Electro Jugni
Last played on
Sugarless [New Desi Generation Remix]
Swami
Sugarless [New Desi Generation Remix]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03d8bfj.jpglink
Sugarless
Swami
Sugarless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03d8bfj.jpglink
Sugarless
Last played on
Dil Vich
Swami
Dil Vich
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058nwtw.jpglink
Dil Vich
Last played on
Disciples
Swami
Disciples
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03d8bfj.jpglink
Disciples
Last played on
Dil Vich (Radio Mix)
Swami
Dil Vich (Radio Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03d8bfj.jpglink
Dil Vich (Radio Mix)
Last played on
Ching
Swami
Ching
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03d8bfj.jpglink
Ching
Last played on
Do It Again
Swami
Do It Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02bwj4x.pnglink
Do It Again
Last played on
Hey Hey (LI)
Swami
Hey Hey (LI)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03d8bfj.jpglink
Hey Hey (LI)
Performer
Last played on
Swami Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist