The Aces (formerly The Blue Aces) are an American alternative band from Provo, Utah. The band comprises four members: guitarist Katie Henderson, bassist McKenna Petty, and sisters drummer Alisa Ramirez and lead vocalist and guitarist Cristal Ramirez.

The group formed whilst they were all at school together.

Their first single as The Aces, "Stuck", was released in 2016, eventually reaching #38 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart in late 2017. The band's second single, "Physical", was released in 2017 in advance of their debut EP I Don’t Like Being Honest. The band is signed to Red Bull Records.

Their debut album When My Heart Felt Volcanic was released on April 6, 2018. The Aces worked with six producers on the records, but Dan Gibson and Simon Oscroft were particularly influential, being involved in half of the material.

The Aces joined 5 Seconds of Summer for their Meet You There tour, in support of their latest album release, Youngblood (2018)