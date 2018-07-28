Alva NotoBorn 18 September 1965
Carsten Nicolai (September 18, 1965), known as Alva Noto, is a German musician. He is a member of the music groups Diamond Version with Olaf Bender (Byetone), Signal with Frank Bretschneider and Olaf Bender, Cyclo with Ryoji Ikeda, ANBB with Blixa Bargeld and Alva Noto + Ryuichi Sakamoto with whom he composed the score for the 2015 film The Revenant.
Uoon I
Xerrox Mesosphere
Sphinx (Alva Noto Variation)
Uni Clip
U_03
2
Uni Acronym
Xerox Monophaser 2
Monophaser 2
To The Garden The World
Leaves of Grass
As Adam Early In The Morning I Am He That Aches With Love
The Revenant Theme 2
The Revenant (Main Theme)
Xerrox Mesosphere
T3 (For Dieter Rams)
Xerrox radieuse
Bersteinzimmer
Garment (For A Garment)
Argonaut
28
Mar
2019
Alva Noto, The Orb, Nina Kraviz, Andy Stott, Trevor Jackson, Cabaret Voltaire, Blawan, Shackleton, Objekt, Jan Jelinek, Ben Sims, B.Traits, Kassem Mosse, James Ruskin, Carla Dal Forno, Krankbrother, Moritz Von Oswald, Karen Gwyer, Lucrecia Dalt, batu, Lena Willikens, Gesloten Cirkel, PHASE FATALE, Veronica Vasicka, Caterina Barbieri, Aurora Halal, JASSS, Volvox, Sync 24, Giant Swan, Simo Cell, Silvia Kastel, Anastasia Kristensen and Blue Veils
Unknown venue, London, UK
30
Mar
2019
Alva Noto, Andy Stott, JASSS, Krankbrother and Moritz Von Oswald
Walthamstow Assembly Hall, London, UK
