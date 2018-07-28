Carsten Nicolai (September 18, 1965), known as Alva Noto, is a German musician. He is a member of the music groups Diamond Version with Olaf Bender (Byetone), Signal with Frank Bretschneider and Olaf Bender, Cyclo with Ryoji Ikeda, ANBB with Blixa Bargeld and Alva Noto + Ryuichi Sakamoto with whom he composed the score for the 2015 film The Revenant.