BongwaterFormed 1985. Disbanded 1992
Bongwater
1985
Bongwater Biography (Wikipedia)
Bongwater was a psychedelic rock band formed in 1985 and dissolved in 1992. The group was founded by Ann Magnuson and Mark Kramer (who was also the founder of the Shimmy Disc record label), who had worked together previously in Pulsallama. The group also featured drummer David Licht and guitarists Dave Rick and later Randolph A. Hudson III. Guests included Fred Frith, Peter Stampfel and Fred Schneider.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bongwater Tracks
Kisses Sweeter Then Wine (Radio 1 Session, 19 Mar 1991)
Bongwater
Kisses Sweeter Then Wine (Radio 1 Session, 19 Mar 1991)
White Rental Car Blues (Radio 1 Session, 19 Mar 1991)
Bongwater
White Rental Car Blues (Radio 1 Session, 19 Mar 1991)
Nick Cave Dolls
Bongwater
Nick Cave Dolls
Nick Cave Dolls
You Don't Love Me Yet (Radio 1 Session, 19 Mar 1991)
Bongwater
You Don't Love Me Yet (Radio 1 Session, 19 Mar 1991)
What Kind Of Man Reads Playboy?
Bongwater
What Kind Of Man Reads Playboy?
Rain
Bongwater
Rain
Rain
Love You Too
Bongwater
Love You Too
Love You Too
Ride My See Saw
Bongwater
Ride My See Saw
Ride My See Saw
Bruce
Bongwater
Bruce
Bruce
Joy Ride
Bongwater
Joy Ride
Joy Ride
Homer
Bongwater
Homer
Homer
Lesbians Of Russia
Bongwater
Lesbians Of Russia
Lesbians Of Russia
Bedazzled
Bongwater
Bedazzled
Bedazzled
The Power of Pussy (John Peel session 19.2.1991)
Bongwater
The Power of Pussy (John Peel session 19.2.1991)
You Don't Love Me Yet (John Peel session 19.2.1991)
Bongwater
You Don't Love Me Yet (John Peel session 19.2.1991)
White Rental Car Blues (John Peel 19.2.1991)
Bongwater
White Rental Car Blues (John Peel 19.2.1991)
Kisses Sweeter Than Wine (John Peel session 19.2.1991)
Bongwater
Kisses Sweeter Than Wine (John Peel session 19.2.1991)
You Don't Love Me Yet
Bongwater
You Don't Love Me Yet
You Don't Love Me Yet
Junior
Bongwater
Junior
Junior
