Max WallBorn 12 March 1908. Died 21 May 1990
Max Wall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1908-03-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/48ebabe9-363b-4b0f-834f-a50f51adf801
Max Wall Biography (Wikipedia)
Max Wall (12 March 1908 – 21 May 1990) was an English comedian and actor, whose performing career covered music hall, theatre, films and television.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Max Wall Tracks
Sort by
Dream Tobacco
Max Wall
Dream Tobacco
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream Tobacco
Last played on
Very Soft Shoes
Max Wall
Very Soft Shoes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Very Soft Shoes
Last played on
England's Glory
Max Wall
England's Glory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
England's Glory
Last played on
Me and my tune
Max Wall
Me and my tune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Me and my tune
Last played on
Max Wall Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
John Shuttleworth premieres 'Wallet In Wombwell' on 6 Music Breakfast
-
Jake Thackray's "The Municipal Workers' Strike performed by John Watterson accompanied by Paul Thompson
-
John Shuttleworth joins Radcliffe and Maconie
-
John Shuttleworth talks to Radcliffe and Maconie
-
John Shuttleworth live with Radcliffe and Maconie
Back to artist