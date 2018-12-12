Sam and the Womp is a British-Dutch pop group fronted by trumpeter Sam Ritchie and Dutch-born singer/songwriter Bloem de Wilde de Ligny a.k.a. 'Bloom' (prev. lady Oo). The band's music mixes traditional elements of Balkan music and ska with modern electronic and dance elements. From its formation in 2009 to 2014, the band also included producer Aaron "Audio" Horn, the son of musician and producer Trevor Horn.

The group’s debut single "Bom Bom" was released as a digital download on 19 August 2012 and went to the No. 1 spot in the UK Singles Chart. and has sold over a million copies worldwide. In 2012, they signed to Stiff Records and licensed to One More Tune (Warner Music). In February 2014 Aaron Horn left the group, leaving Sam and Bloom to form Womp Records Ltd. in 2015.