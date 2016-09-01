Robert Dwayne Womack (March 4, 1944 – June 27, 2014) was an American singer, songwriter and record producer. Starting in the early 1960s as the lead singer of his family musical group the Valentinos and as Sam Cooke's backing guitarist, Womack's career spanned more than 60 years and multiple styles, including R&B, soul, rock and roll, doo-wop, gospel, and country.

Womack was a prolific songwriter who wrote and originally recorded, (with his brothers, The Valentinos), the Rolling Stones' first UK number one hit, "It's All Over Now" and New Birth's "I Can Understand It". As a singer, he is most notable for the hits "Lookin' For a Love", "That's The Way I Feel About Cha", "Woman's Gotta Have It", "Harry Hippie", "Across 110th Street", and his 1980s hits "If You Think You're Lonely Now" and "I Wish He Didn't Trust Me So Much".

In 2009, Bobby Womack was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.