Denise Marsa is an American singer/songwriter, born in Trenton, New Jersey, United States.

She moved to New York City in the 1970s and formed her own band. When performing in a club she was approached by Dean Friedman, who invited her to sing on his next album. She sang a duet - "Lucky Stars" - with Friedman, on his second album "Well, Well", Said The Rocking Chair. The song made No. 3 in the UK Singles Chart in late 1978. Marsa also sang backing vocals on several other songs on the album. Because the record company did not publicize her name on the single, she was known as the "mystery voice" for some months.

She continued writing songs and performing around New York City, and sang lead vocals on The Flirts' song "Helpless (You Took my Love)" in 1984. The same year, she moved to London to work as a songwriter with Warner-Chappell, but returned to the United States in 1989, moving to Los Angeles, where she worked as an events manager. She released a solo album, SELF, in 1998.