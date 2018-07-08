Mac McAnallyBorn 15 July 1957
Mac McAnally
Mac McAnally Biography
Lyman Corbitt McAnally Jr. (born July 15, 1957), known professionally as Mac McAnally, is an American country music singer-songwriter, session musician and record producer. In his career, he has recorded ten studio albums and eight singles. Two of his singles were hits on the Billboard Hot 100, and six more on the Hot Country Songs charts.
His ninth chart entry came in late 2008, early 2009 as a guest vocalist on Kenny Chesney's Number One cover of his 1990 single "Down the Road". He has also produced for Sawyer Brown and Restless Heart, written several singles for other artists, and is a member of Jimmy Buffett's backing band, The Coral Reefer Band.
