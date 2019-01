Ophir Kutiel (Hebrew: אופיר קותיאל‎; born April 21st 1982), professionally known as Kutiman, is an Israeli musician, composer, producer and animator. He is best known for creating the online music video project, ThruYOU, a self-titled album, and the viral on-going series "Thru the City" including his "Mix Tel Aviv" piece which went viral on YouTube.

