KutimanOphir Kutiel, Israeli musician. Born 1982
1982
Kutiman Biography (Wikipedia)
Ophir Kutiel (Hebrew: אופיר קותיאל; born April 21st 1982), professionally known as Kutiman, is an Israeli musician, composer, producer and animator. He is best known for creating the online music video project, ThruYOU, a self-titled album, and the viral on-going series "Thru the City" including his "Mix Tel Aviv" piece which went viral on YouTube.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lucid dream
Falling
White Moneky
Inner Galactic Lovers
She's A Revolution (feat. Adam Sheflan & Karolina Avratz)
Zeelim
I Think I Am (feat. Karolina Avratz)
Shine Again
6am
Jaffa Beach
I Think I Am
Inner Galactic Lovers (Radio Edit)
Space Cassava
Cheetah Guava
Prisoner In Love
Music Is Ruling My World (feat. Karolina) (Nick Monaco Remix)
Give It Up
Prisoner in Love ft Little John
Dover.D
My Favourite Colour
