Amelia Lily (born Amelia Lily Oliver; 16 October 1994) is an English actress and pop singer who was eliminated on the first week of the live show then brought back by the public vote through the boot off from Frankie Cocozzo, and getting third place eighth series of The X Factor in 2011 and was the runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother 20.

Following The X Factor, Lily signed a £500,000 record deal with Sony. She then released a single called "You Bring Me Joy", which charted across the United Kingdom. The single peaked at number two on the UK Singles Chart and number twenty one in the Republic of Ireland. Lily's follow up single during 2013 called "Shut Up (And Give Me Whatever You Got)" charted within the UK Singles Chart with a Top 15 result of Number eleven. Lily's second single in 2013 "Party Over" peaked within the top forty of the UK Singles Chart.

During 2015 Lily joined the cast of American Idiot the musical as a lead role of "Whatsername", in the show Lily performs the songs "She's a Rebel", "Last Night on Earth", "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" and "21 Guns". Lily also performs a solo song during the show called "Letterbomb". Previously Lily had musical production experience having already performed as part of the cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat as the narrator claiming a lead role.