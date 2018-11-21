SkalpelPolish nu jazz duo
Skalpel
Skalpel Biography
Skalpel are nu jazz DJs and musicians, Marcin Cichy and Igor Pudło, from Wrocław in Poland. Their musical style is a distinctive blend of hip hop beats, laced with samples lifted from the rich seam of Polish jazz records of the 1960s and 1970s.
Skalpel Tracks
Sculpture
Skalpel
Sculpture
Sculpture
Sea
Skalpel
Sea
Sea
1958 (Skalpel Remix)
Skalpel
1958 (Skalpel Remix)
1958 (Skalpel Remix)
Siesta
Skalpel
Siesta
Siesta
Saragossa
Skalpel
Saragossa
Saragossa
1958
Skalpel
1958
1958
Flying Officer
Skalpel
Flying Officer
Flying Officer
Simple (Version)
Skalpel
Simple (Version)
Simple (Version)
