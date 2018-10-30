Memphis BleekBorn 23 June 1978
Memphis Bleek
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5l6.jpg
1978-06-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/48db8d53-98c7-4ec8-8d49-00a89ebad8d4
Memphis Bleek Biography (Wikipedia)
Malik Deshawn Cox (born June 23, 1978), best known as Memphis Bleek (sometimes shorted to Bleek), is an American rapper mainly known for his tenure with Roc-A-Fella Records and CEO of his own labels Get Low Records and Warehouse Music Group. He has released four albums during his career (2 of which went Gold by the RIAA), and had planned to release The Process in 2011, although the album has yet to be released.
Memphis Bleek Tracks
Is That Your Chick (feat. Missy Elliott & JAY-Z)
Is That Your Chick (feat. Missy Elliott & JAY-Z)
It's Alright
It's Alright
Intro - Hand It Down (feat. Memphis Bleek)
Intro - Hand It Down (feat. Memphis Bleek)
Like That (feat. Swizz Beatz)
Like That (feat. Swizz Beatz)
Like That
Like That
What You Think Of That
What You Think Of That
Do My Ladies Run it
Do My Ladies Run it
You, Me, Him & Her (feat. Beanie Sigel, Amil & Memphis Bleek)
You, Me, Him & Her (feat. Beanie Sigel, Amil & Memphis Bleek)
Coming Of Age
Coming Of Age
