Malik Deshawn Cox (born June 23, 1978), best known as Memphis Bleek (sometimes shorted to Bleek), is an American rapper mainly known for his tenure with Roc-A-Fella Records and CEO of his own labels Get Low Records and Warehouse Music Group. He has released four albums during his career (2 of which went Gold by the RIAA), and had planned to release The Process in 2011, although the album has yet to be released.