Battlefield Band Biography (Wikipedia)
Battlefield Band are a Scottish traditional music group. Founded in Glasgow in 1969, they have released over 30 albums and undergone many changes of lineup. As of 2010, none of the original founders remain in the band.
The band is noted for their combination of bagpipes with other instruments, most notably on their cover of "Bad Moon Rising", and for its mix of traditional songs and new material. Battlefield Band tours internationally, playing to audiences in Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Canada, and more than 60 cities annually in the United States.
They have collaborated with other musicians including the Scottish harp player and glass sculptor Alison Kinnaird.
Battlefield Band Tracks
Calum Ross / Easy Peasy
Battlefield Band
Calum Ross / Easy Peasy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
Calum Ross / Easy Peasy
An Gille Mear
An Gille Mear
Och' Is Duine Truagh Mi / Tha Fionnlaigh Ag Innearach / An Gille Dubh' Mo Laochan
Battlefield Band
Och' Is Duine Truagh Mi / Tha Fionnlaigh Ag Innearach / An Gille Dubh' Mo Laochan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
The St. Louis Stagger / The Ass In The Graveyard / Sandy's New Chanter
Battlefield Band
The St. Louis Stagger / The Ass In The Graveyard / Sandy's New Chanter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
Duanag An T-Seoladair
Battlefield Band
Duanag An T-Seoladair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
Duanag An T-Seoladair
Mary's Dream / The Mountain Dairy Maid / The Nameless Migrant
Battlefield Band
Mary's Dream / The Mountain Dairy Maid / The Nameless Migrant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
Ms Dynamite of Benbecula / The Alewife T / Little Cascade / Culder's Rant
Battlefield Band
Ms Dynamite of Benbecula / The Alewife T / Little Cascade / Culder's Rant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
James Cameron / Fosgail An Doras / The Skylark's Ascension
Battlefield Band
James Cameron / Fosgail An Doras / The Skylark's Ascension
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
After Hours / The Green Gates / The Ship in Full Sail
Battlefield Band
After Hours / The Green Gates / The Ship in Full Sail
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
Ton Bale Leon Braz / The People's Jig / Ash City / Blackjack Grove
Battlefield Band
Ton Bale Leon Braz / The People's Jig / Ash City / Blackjack Grove
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
Joseph McDonalds Jig/ The Snuff Wife/ Thief of Lochaber
Battlefield Band
Joseph McDonalds Jig/ The Snuff Wife/ Thief of Lochaber
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
The Merry Macs / Dr. Ian MacAonghais / Fonn Air Cailleach An T-Siosalaich
Battlefield Band
The Merry Macs / Dr. Ian MacAonghais / Fonn Air Cailleach An T-Siosalaich
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
The Whole Chicken In The Soup / Largo's Fairy Dance / The Kerryman's Daughter
Robin Morton
The Whole Chicken In The Soup / Largo's Fairy Dance / The Kerryman's Daughter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
The Whole Chicken In The Soup / Largo's Fairy Dance / The Kerryman's Daughter
Cillephaedair / Boo Baby's Lullabye
Battlefield Band
Cillephaedair / Boo Baby's Lullabye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
Cillephaedair / Boo Baby's Lullabye
Mo Bhuachaill Dubh Dhonn
Battlefield Band
Mo Bhuachaill Dubh Dhonn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
Mo Bhuachaill Dubh Dhonn
Crossing the Minch / Minnie Hynd / The Glasgow Gaelic Club
Battlefield Band
Crossing the Minch / Minnie Hynd / The Glasgow Gaelic Club
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
An Gille Mear
An Gille Mear
Banais Choinnich / Eileen MacDonald / Welcome the Piper
Battlefield Band
Banais Choinnich / Eileen MacDonald / Welcome the Piper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
Seven Braw Gowns
Battlefield Band
Seven Braw Gowns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
Seven Braw Gowns
The Hairy Angler Fish
Battlefield Band
The Hairy Angler Fish
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
The Hairy Angler Fish
The Canongate Twitch / Steamboat To Detroit / Twenty Pounds Of Gin
Battlefield Band
The Canongate Twitch / Steamboat To Detroit / Twenty Pounds Of Gin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
Bagpipe Music
Battlefield Band
Bagpipe Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
Bagpipe Music
Farewell to Indiana
Battlefield Band
Farewell to Indiana
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
Farewell to Indiana
Bodachan A Gharaidh
Battlefield Band
Bodachan A Gharaidh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
Bodachan A Gharaidh
An Gille Mear
An Gille Mear
Shepherd Lad
Battlefield Band
Shepherd Lad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
Shepherd Lad
Return to Kashmagiro / The Cuddy With the Wooden Leg
Battlefield Band
Return to Kashmagiro / The Cuddy With the Wooden Leg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
In and Out the Harbour / The Top Tier / Sleepy Maggie / Molly Rankin
Battlefield Band
In and Out the Harbour / The Top Tier / Sleepy Maggie / Molly Rankin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
Look Across The Water / Mrs Garden of Troup / The Keelman Ower Land
Battlefield Band
Look Across The Water / Mrs Garden of Troup / The Keelman Ower Land
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
A' Bhriogais Uallach / The Waves Of Otur / Split The Whisker
Battlefield Band
A' Bhriogais Uallach / The Waves Of Otur / Split The Whisker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
Rantin' Rovin' Robin
Battlefield Band
Rantin' Rovin' Robin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
Rantin' Rovin' Robin
The Ass In The Graveyard
The Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia Pipe Band
The Ass In The Graveyard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zysq2.jpglink
The Ass In The Graveyard
The Highlander's Farewell To Ireland / Farewell To Ireland
Battlefield Band
The Highlander's Farewell To Ireland / Farewell To Ireland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
Time and Tide
Battlefield Band
Time and Tide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
Time and Tide
The Hornpipes
Battlefield Band
The Hornpipes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
The Hornpipes
Blistered Fingers/The Cumbernauld Perennials/The Keep Left Sign/Taking The Soup/Bonnie George..
Battlefield Band
Blistered Fingers/The Cumbernauld Perennials/The Keep Left Sign/Taking The Soup/Bonnie George..
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrp8m.jpglink
