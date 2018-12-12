Adrien Le RoyBorn 1520. Died 1598
Adrien Le Roy
1520
Adrien Le Roy Biography (Wikipedia)
Adrian Le Roy (c.1520–1598) was an influential French music publisher, lutenist, mandore player, guitarist, composer and music educator.
Adrien Le Roy Tracks
Almande tournee
Adrien Le Roy
Allemande 'Le pied de cheval'; Bransles de Champagne
Adrien Le Roy
Allemande du pied du cheval
Adrien Le Roy
Pavane 'Est il conclude"
Adrien Le Roy
