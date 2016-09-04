Paolo ZavalloneBorn 29 August 1932
Paolo Zavallone Biography
Paolo Zavallone (Riccione, August 29, 1932) is an Italian singer and composer, most known as El Pasador.
Papillon Rouge
Papillon Rouge
Papillon Rouge
