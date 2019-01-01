Charlie Bisharat is an American violinist who was a member of the band Shadowfax. He won the Best New Age Performance Grammy Award with Shadowfax in 1988 for the album Folksongs for a Nuclear Village. He has toured with Yanni during the Reflections of Passion, Revolution in Sound, Dare to Dream and Yanni Live, The Symphony Concerts 1993 concert tours. He is also featured on John Tesh's live concert video Live at Red Rocks. Bisharat accompanied Tesh in live shows as co-writer and co-producer.

Bisharat's work can be heard in more than 200 recordings, including soundtracks such as Swordfish, Texas Rangers and Steal Big Steal Little. He had cameo performances in Austin Powers in Goldmember and The Drew Carey Show. Bisharat has written and recorded a jazz improvisational book and album, Beyond Classical Violi for Cherry Lane Music. In 2015, he collaborated with composer-arranger Marti Amado on the gypsy swing album Les Nouveaux Bohemiens, featuring an ensemble that includes the likes of John Jorgenson.