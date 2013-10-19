Guillaume & The Coutu Dumonts
Guillaume & The Coutu Dumonts
Guillaume Coutu Dumont is an electronic musician from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, who is based in Berlin, Germany. He is noted for his various collaborations with musicians such as Julien Roy, David Fafard and Vincent Lemieux as part of his association with MUTEK and is one of the premiered performers at the MUTEK Festival in Montreal.
Praise To The Beat Maker
Walking The Pattern (Nicolas Jaar Remix)
